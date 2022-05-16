COLUMBUS — Services for Lucille Kresha, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue Thursday an hour prior to services at the church.
Lucille Kresha died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
1932-2022
Lucille Kresha was born June 17, 1932, in Nance County to Andrew and Kathryn (Gaver) Danielski. She graduated from Monroe High School and went on to receive her teachers certificate. Lucille taught for a short time before becoming a devoted spouse and mother.
She married Charles Kresha on May 14, 1951, in Duncan.
Lucille was an avid Husker fan of all sports and of going to the casino. Her family will always remember her deviled eggs. Lucille was a member of St.Isidore Catholic Church and helped on the county election board.
Lucille is survived by five daughters, Kathryn (Michael) Roberts of Goodyear, Ariz., Andrea “Andi” (Ted) Preister of Norfolk, Nancy (Michael) Bender of Humphrey, Julia (Glen) Preister of Humphrey and Kristi (Jim) Becker of Enola; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and a sister, Irene Kresha of Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Kresha; her parents, Andrew and Kathryn Danielski; a son, Edward “Eddie” Kresha; a daughter, Jacquelyn Kresha; a granddaughter Sarah Reha; a grandson, Todd Preister; and two brothers, Clarence and Leonard Danielski.
A luncheon at the Eagles Club will precede burial. Condolences can be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.