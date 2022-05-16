 Skip to main content
Lucille Kresha

COLUMBUS — Services for Lucille Kresha, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue Thursday an hour prior to services at the church.

Lucille Kresha died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Lucille Kresha was born June 17, 1932, in Nance County to Andrew and Kathryn (Gaver) Danielski. She graduated from Monroe High School and went on to receive her teachers certificate. Lucille taught for a short time before becoming a devoted spouse and mother.

She married Charles Kresha on May 14, 1951, in Duncan.

Lucille was an avid Husker fan of all sports and of going to the casino. Her family will always remember her deviled eggs. Lucille was a member of St.Isidore Catholic Church and helped on the county election board.

Lucille is survived by five daughters, Kathryn (Michael) Roberts of Goodyear, Ariz., Andrea “Andi” (Ted) Preister of Norfolk, Nancy (Michael) Bender of Humphrey, Julia (Glen) Preister of Humphrey and Kristi (Jim) Becker of Enola; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and a sister, Irene Kresha of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Kresha; her parents, Andrew and Kathryn Danielski; a son, Edward “Eddie” Kresha; a daughter, Jacquelyn Kresha; a granddaughter Sarah Reha; a grandson, Todd Preister; and two brothers, Clarence and Leonard Danielski.

A luncheon at the Eagles Club will precede burial. Condolences can be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

