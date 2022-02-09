HOSKINS — Services for Lucille L. Krause, 102, Battle Creek, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will be officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Lucille Krause died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Community Pride Center in Battle Creek.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of funeral arrangements.
1919-2022
Lucille Lorinda Krause was born Dec. 13, 1919, to Martin and Martha (Koerting) Weich in Pierce County.
On Jan. 1, 1920, she was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, in 1934. In 1939, Lucille graduated from Norfolk High School.
She married Gilbert Krause on Feb. 25, 1943, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Hoskins and an active volunteer of the Orphan Grain Train.
Gilbert and Lucille farmed west of Hoskins their entire married life. Lucille left the farm in February 2016 to reside at the nursing home.
Lucille is survived by her sons, Fred “Fritz” (Deb) and Richard “Hoodie” (Cindy) of Hoskins; a son-in-law, Ed Russell of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; further survived by nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; an infant son; a daughter, Linda Russell; and a sister, LaVerne Gall.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.