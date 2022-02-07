NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Krause, 102, Hoskins, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lucille Krause died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Community Pride Center in Battle Creek.
HARTINGTON — Services for Vernon Sudbeck, 94, Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dale Uttecht died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Cathy Jo Arehart, 57, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cathy Jo Arehart died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Aver Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marvin Pospisil died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
SANTEE — Services for Kathi Jo Washington, 49, Santee, will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Kalon Strickland Sr. will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.
WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” D. Sherry, 85, Wayne, will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joan Hansen died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ronald Lemke died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Gastonia, N.C.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Linda Musser Rumsey, 73, Columbus, will be Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Duncan. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.