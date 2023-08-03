MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lucille Korth died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Susan Hoppel died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.
WAYNE — Memorial visitation for Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the commercial building on the Wayne County Fairgrounds.
SPENCER — Memorial visitation for Ronald A. “Ron” Eilers, 78, Spencer, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mildred Brestel died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, were Wednesday at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt officiated. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.