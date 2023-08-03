 Skip to main content
Lucille Korth

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lucille Korth died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Susan Hoppel died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

WAYNE — Memorial visitation for Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the commercial building on the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

SPENCER — Memorial visitation for Ronald A. “Ron” Eilers, 78, Spencer, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mildred Brestel died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, were Wednesday at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt officiated. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

