BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Lucille Korth died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2023
Lucille was born on Feb. 18, 1944, in Norfolk to Conrad and Elfrida (Buchholz) Klein. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1962 and was salutatorian.
She married Allen Korth on Aug. 4, 1963, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Battle Creek. After marriage, the couple lived northeast of Pierce for five years. They then moved to the family farm southwest of Battle Creek for 55 years. Lucille worked at Arkfeld Manufacturing, Craft Inc., and for Don and Connie Geary for 26 years as a bookkeeper.
Lucille enjoyed gardening and helping on the farm. She was a member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.
Survivors include her spouse, Allen Korth of Meadow Grove; sons Chad (Tara) Korth of Meadow Grove and Jay (Catherine) Korth of Jackson, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Tristan, Cameron, Gavin, Ali, Kyle, Elena and Carlie; brother Leland Klein of Battle Creek; sisters Marilyn Lindner-Bombeck (Larry) of Grand Island and Lois (Joel) Rucks of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Elfrida; sister Evelyn Joan Pavel; brothers-in-law Stan Lindner and Ray Pavel; and sister in-law Sharon Klein.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.