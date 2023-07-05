Lucille Gesell

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2023
She passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk with her family by her side.
Lucille Lorraine was born June 7, 1931, in Pilger to Arthur and Olga (Stuthman) Dreyer. She grew up in rural Norfolk, where she went to school, graduating from Norfolk Senior High School in 1949. She attended Norfolk Junior College for two years before continuing her education at Concordia University in Seward, where she received her teaching certificate. Her first job was teaching in Cape Girardeau in Missouri (properly pronounced Missoura).
Lucille married Marvin Gesell in Norfolk in 1953, and they moved to a farm north of Norfolk. The couple then moved to Spokane, Wash., living there for five years before returning to their farm, where they raised dairy cows, chickens and a few hogs. During this time, the couple had six children.
Once the kids were older, Lucille returned to school, earning a bachelor’s degree at Wayne State in 1970. In the 1980s, Marvin became a postmaster in Genoa, and Marv and Lucille lived in Genoa and then Columbus. From there, the couple moved to Missouri, living in Piedmont and Jackson, where Lucille worked with prisoners, teaching them how to read and write.
In 2002, they returned to Nebraska. Lucille taught ESL and her love of books inspired her to set up libraries at various places, including Heritage of Bel-Air and Christ Lutheran school and church.
Marvin passed away in 2003.
She moved to Heritage of Bel-Air in 2018, where she became known as the “Resident President” and “Head Librarian.”
Lucille will be remembered for her determination and caring spirit; she would drop anything to help another person out. She was famous in her family for her creative cooking. Sharing her faith was very important to her. Most of all, she was fiercely dedicated to her family. She would attend any sport, recital or activity to support and cheer on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her children, Pamela Dede of Norfolk, Thomas (Vicki) Gesell of Fremont, Scott (Betty) Gesell of Bixby, Okla., Gregory (Jody) Gesell of Fremont and Phillip (Cheryl) Gesell of Norfolk; grandchildren Jennifer (Scott) McCoig, Catherine (Joseph) Cipra, Timothy (Michelle) Gesell, Nicole (Travis) Wojtalewicz-Brown, Michael (Kennedy) Gesell, Jonathan (Sarah) Gesell, Joshua (Amanda) Gesell, Arianne (Jeremy) Hollman, Ian Gesell, Erin (Jared Kennedy) Gesell, Tanner Gesell and Rachel (Brandon Nygren) Waddington; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Olga Dreyer; her spouse, Marvin; her infant daughter, Rebecca; her sister, Lorene Adams; and her son-in-law, Terry Dede.
The family request memorials in Lucille’s name be directed to Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk, Concordia Lutheran School in Omaha, St. John’s Lutheran School in Seward or Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont.
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.