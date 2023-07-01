NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Lucille Gesell died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gerald W. Osborn, 94, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Ainsworth Congregational Church. Military honors are to be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79. A double inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery for Gerald and spou…
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Patricia Cummins, 85, Parkville, Mo., formerly of O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Linda Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Mary Jane “Janie” Hauf, 75, Norfolk, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Neligh — Services for Loris “Bud “ Jones, 87, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Neligh, are pending at Beyer-Snider Memorial Funeral home in Neligh.
SANTEE — Services for Delbert Redwing Jr., 59, Santee, will be at noon Friday, June 30, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White Horse-Carda will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.
Services for Merle J. “Jim” Hickey, 84, Manistique, Mich., formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the Garden Christian Fellowship Church in Garden, Mich.
ELGIN — Services of Harold R. Heithoff, 87, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of Foreign Wars P…
TILDEN — Services for Johanna M. McClung, 102, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tilden. Burial will follow the service at the same location.
NORFOLK — Services for Julia C. (Young) Petersen, 86, Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate.
