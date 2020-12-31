PIERCE — Services for Delilah “Lucille” Faughender, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Born Feb. 27, 1941, in Monowi, Delilah Lucille Faughender was one of 11 children born to Emerson and Amelia (Buettner) Johnson. Lucille grew up in the Monowi and Verdigre area and was baptized and confirmed at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre.
Lucille went to Monowi and Verdigre public schools and graduated from Verdigre Public High School.
Lucille married Charles S. Faughender on Feb. 1, 1960, at Council Bluffs. After their marriage, the couple moved to Southern California a short time. The family moved to Omaha, and Lucille was a housewife at home. The family then moved to Pierce.
Lucille worked as a certified nurse assistant at the Pierce Manor and also on at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Norfolk before retiring in 1993.
Lucille enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities, golfing, fishing, sewing, and she was an avid Cornhusker fan.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (Brad) Koeppe of Pierce, Patricia Schroeder of Norfolk, Pandora Faughender of Norfolk; a son, Mike (Lorrie) Street of Plainfield, Ill.; her grandchildren, Chad (Stephanie) Koeppe, Christopher Koeppe, Cassandra (Craig) Kreikemeier, Angela Kortje, Lacy Hanson, J.D. Kortje, Levi Urwiler, Paige (Spencer) Masat, Jason (Kim) Street, Josh (Colleen) Street; her great-grandchildren, Delana Koeppe, Ashton Koeppe, Zander Kreikemeier, Oliver Kreikemeier, DelRey Masat, Nevaeh Koeppe, Lucas Street, Lincoln Street, Hayden Street, Peyton Street, Zane Stranc, Rory Gullicksen, Donny Owens and Christian Hansen; a brother, LeRoy (Rosemary) Johnson of Fremont; and a sister, Bev (Bob) Boes of Gregory, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Amelia; her spouse, Charles, who died May 6, 2020; a great-great-granddaughter, Kali Koeppe; her brothers, Franklin, Marvin, Milton, Donald and Melvin; and her sisters, Darlene Faton, Alyene Crosley and Joyce Crosley.
Casketbearers will be Chad Koeppe, Chris Koeppe, Angie Kortje, Lacey Kortje, J.D Kortje, Levi Urwiler, Cassie Kreikemeier and Paige Masat.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.