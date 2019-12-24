Lucille Dubs

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille V. Dubs, 98, David City, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the David Place in David City.
ELKHORN — Memorial services for Elaine Winterburn, 97, O’Neill, formerly of Elkhorn, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. The Rev. Bonnie Wilkins will officiate. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.
NORFOLK — Services for Florence M. Porter, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate with burial in the Baptist Cemetery at Naper.
HARTINGTON — Services for Joseph F. Reifenrath, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
WAYNE — Services for Robert H. “Bob” Hank, 88, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Country View Assisted Living in Wayne.
MENOMINEE — Services for Kenneth J. Uhing, 88, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Menominee. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Po…
PLAINVIEW — Services for Michael D. Davids, 56, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Arlene J. Miller, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for Doris I. Boesch, 93, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
