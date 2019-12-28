Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY
MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 35 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE
VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

Lucille Dubs

Courtesy

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille V. Dubs, 98, David City, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate.

Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

She died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the David Place in David City.

1921-2019

Lucille Vivian (Wilde) Dubs was called to her heavenly home into the loving arms of her Lord at age 98 years, 8 months, 9 days. Lucille was born April 15, 1921, to William and Lydia (Schaefer) Wilde at Freeman, S.D. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Freeman, and attended St. Paul’s Parochial School through eighth grade.

Lucille then entered Freeman High School, where she sang in musical groups and served as an accompanist, performed in school plays, and was a class officer for four years. She graduated in 1939.

After graduation, Lucille attended Freeman Junior College for one year, qualifying her to teach elementary school. She taught for four years in South Dakota rural schools.

On July 24, 1945, Lucille married Elton Raymond Dubs at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with children, William and Deborah. Elton was first ordained and installed as a Lutheran minister in North Dakota. Pastor Dubs and Lucille also served parishes in Tyndall and Leola, S.D., and Bloomfield and Tilden. Lucille was actively involved in many church organizations in these parishes, including Ladies Aid, Altar Guild and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), and was a church organist and choir member. Pastor and Lucille shared 38 years of ministry and marriage, before Elton’s passing in July 1983.

That fall, Lucille moved to Norfolk, into the house she and Elton had purchased for their retirement. She became a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, joining the choir and numerous service organizations. For 17 years, she also volunteered regularly at Faith Regional Health Services. In 2006, she moved to The Meadows, where she lived until May 2017. Lucille then resided at David Place in David City.

Throughout her life, Lucille adored young people. When Bill and Debbie were in high school, Lucille started taking care of several kids (or “adopted children,” as she called them), while their parents worked.

After the arrival of grandchildren Jodi, Jason, Jessica, Jedidiah, Jordan, and Joshua (her “six Js”), she visited David City and Clay Center frequently. As the grandkids grew up, she made countless trips to their sports and musical activities. They brought tremendous love and joy to her life.

Lucille was an avid sports fan, particularly enjoying Husker football and volleyball and Chicago Cubs baseball. She could be counted on to keep precise statistics at every sporting event.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially German/South Dakota specialty recipes such as dumplings, Fleischkuechle, Kuchen, and peppernuts. Her pantry was always well-stocked with canned fruits and vegetables, many from the large gardens she kept.

She was also known for sending letters and cards in her distinctive handwriting. Throughout the year, she stayed connected with her family with brief notes that usually included newspaper clippings, articles she thought would be of interest to her loved ones. Every holiday season, she sent out — and received — over 100 Christmas cards.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters Wilma and Lavon, brother Levi. She is survived by son Bill and wife Judy of David City, daughter Deb and husband Paul Schmoldt of Clay

Center; granddaughter Jodi and husband Jon Feauto, and their twin sons Joel and Jackson of Lincoln, grandson Jason of New York, N.Y.; granddaughter Jessica and husband Ryan Jasperson, and their children Harper, Hadley, and Huxton of Pine Island, Minn., grandson Jed and wife Sara Schmoldt, and their children Brooklyn, Savannah, and Tristan of Kearney, granddaughter Jordan and husband Dustin Ehlers, and their children Braden and Brynleig of Gothenburg, grandson Josh Schmoldt of Omaha; sister-in-law Marty Wilde; nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.

Lucille was the last living aunt in the Wilde and Dubs families. She will be buried at a later date in the Wilde family plot in Freeman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Joanne Gracey

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Joanne Gracey, 90, Ainsworth, will be held at a later date. She died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Sanford Goshorn

STANTON — Sanford Goshorn, 74, Stanton, died Friday Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

Betty Vaisvilas

RAEVILLE — Services for Betty J. Vaisvilas, 87, of Lincoln, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the…

Frank Knapp

Frank Knapp

MADISON — Services for Frank “Junior” Knapp, 84, Madison, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Res…

Frances Wagner

NORFOLK — Services are pending at the Home for Funerals for Frances Wagner, 98, Norfolk. She died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Charlotte McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Charlotte McManigal, 80, Center, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Donna Buss

LAUREL — Services for Donna J. Buss, 92, of Laurel will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jeffery Warner officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wintz Fun…

Frances Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for Frances Wagner, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

-