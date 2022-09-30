SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lucille Bowman died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
NORFOLK — Services for José A. Contreras Ortiz, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Scott Fernau, 49, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Rod” Breding, 78, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Rodney Breding died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Helen M. Hanefeldt, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. Harbottle, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Norma Morrill, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
HOWELLS — Services for James “Jim” Baumert, 92, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…