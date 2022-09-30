 Skip to main content
Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lucille Bowman died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

Kent Abernathy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

José Contreras Ortiz

NORFOLK — Services for José A. Contreras Ortiz, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Scott Fernau

O’NEILL — Services for Scott Fernau, 49, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Rodney Breding

RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Rod” Breding, 78, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Rodney Breding died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Helen Hanefeldt

CREIGHTON — Services for Helen M. Hanefeldt, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Beverly Harbottle

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. Harbottle, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Norma Morrill

CREIGHTON — Services for Norma Morrill, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

James Baumert

HOWELLS — Services for James “Jim” Baumert, 92, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Robert Wilson

ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

