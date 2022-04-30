 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Lucille Bennett

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Lucille Bennett died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

TILDEN — Services for David Petersen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Orlene A. “Shorty” North, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cynthia Cone will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Brenda Stuhldreier

Brenda Stuhldreier

SPENCER — Private services for Brenda Stuhldreier, 53, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Glen King

Glen King

NORFOLK — Glen E. King, 72, Norfolk, passed away on April 18, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

George Kamas

George Kamas

AINSWORTH — Services for George Kamas, 95, Ainsworth, were Thursday, April 28, at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Mike Wetovick officiated with burial in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors were conduct by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Doris Hughes

Doris Hughes

AINSWORTH — Services for Doris A. “Dorie” Hughes, 99, Ainsworth, will be Thursday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Marcia Janzing

Marcia Janzing

NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

J. Lowell Nelson

J. Lowell Nelson

ST. EDWARD — Memorial services for J. Lowell Nelson, 87, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural St. Edward. Inurnment will be at Salem Cemetery in rural St. Edward.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

