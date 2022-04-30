NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Lucille Bennett died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
TILDEN — Services for David Petersen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Orlene A. “Shorty” North, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cynthia Cone will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
SPENCER — Private services for Brenda Stuhldreier, 53, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Glen E. King, 72, Norfolk, passed away on April 18, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
AINSWORTH — Services for George Kamas, 95, Ainsworth, were Thursday, April 28, at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Mike Wetovick officiated with burial in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors were conduct by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
AINSWORTH — Services for Doris A. “Dorie” Hughes, 99, Ainsworth, will be Thursday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
ST. EDWARD — Memorial services for J. Lowell Nelson, 87, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural St. Edward. Inurnment will be at Salem Cemetery in rural St. Edward.