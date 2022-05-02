NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Lucille Bennett died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1932-2022
Lucille A. Bennett, daughter of Joe and Anna (Tworek) Zoucha, was born Oct. 18, 1932, at Monroe. She attended St. Francis Catholic School in Humphrey. After high school, Lucille was a receptionist at General Telephone Company and Speies, Echols, and Boettcher in Columbus.
On April 19, 1958, Lucille was united in marriage to Donald Bennett at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Tarnov. They were blessed with six children: Rick, Cheryl, Tim, Todd, Terry and Carla. Lucille and Don made their life on the farm south of Tilden, farming for 38 years until they moved to Norfolk in 1996.
Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Altar Society in Norfolk. She served on the parish council and was the chairwoman for the Rosary Crusade.
Lucille enjoyed crafting, reading, cooking, baking and playing cards.
Lucille is survived by her children, Rick (Teresa) Bennett of Norfolk, Cheryl (Joe) Breske of Milbank, S.D., Tim (Trichia) Bennett of Tilden, Terry (Becky) Bennett of Tilden and Carla (Chris) McManus of Fremont; 10 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and brother Ted (Eudell) Zoucha of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald; a son, Todd Bennett; a daughter-in-law, Angie Bennett; a sister, Angie Evans; a brother-in-law, Blaine Evans; and sisters-in-law Sandy Bennett and Sheryl Bennett.
Burial will follow a luncheon.