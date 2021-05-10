Lucille Allemang

ELGIN — Services for Lucille “Lucy” Allemang, 93, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Clearwater.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home in Neligh.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Pope John Catholic School, St. Boniface Catholic School or the Neligh Senior Center.