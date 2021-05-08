ELGIN — Services for Lucille Allemang, 93, Neligh, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home in Neligh.
AINSWORTH — Services for Yvonne M. “Vonnie” Reyman, 84, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.
CROFTON — Services for Michael “Pete” Hynes, 87, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton.
WISNER — Memorial services for Beverley Hubschmitt, 80, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
PIERCE — Services for Janet Lambrecht, 70, Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dr. Joel Gillespie, 90, rural Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Siegfried H. “Zeke” Brauer Jr., 94, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Arin Hess and Stephen Miller will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the …
COLERIDGE — Services for Mary Ann Brandl, 91, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Coleridge.