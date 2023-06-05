Lucile Masten

HARTINGTON — Lucile O. Masten, 98, Hartington, formerly of Crofton, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
PIERCE — Memorial visitation for Scott P. Martin, 47, Pierce will be 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Sharon R. “Sherry” Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wakefield Healthcare Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Sharon R. Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sharon Flaskamp died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Joyce Osborn, 79, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, in Omaha surrounded by her family.
NORFOLK — Services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Victoria Ashker died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Richard G. Mandl, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Richard Mandl died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.
WAYNE — Services for Jesse C. Milligan, 81, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.