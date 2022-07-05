RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.
BUTTE — Memorial services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis Ames, 85, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Sandra Applegarth, 65, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Sandra Applegarth died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janice Maly died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.
CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.