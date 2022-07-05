 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.

Tags

In other news

Larry Hermsen

Larry Hermsen

BUTTE — Memorial services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate with burial at a later date.

Phyllis Ames

Phyllis Ames

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis Ames, 85, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Jean Doerr

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Sandra Applegarth

Sandra Applegarth

SPENCER — Memorial services for Sandra Applegarth, 65, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Sandra Applegarth died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Janice Maly

Janice Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janice Maly died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Beverly Baker died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Lois Hinzman

Lois Hinzman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.

Sandy Hall

Sandy Hall

CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara