RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.
Home for Funerals in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
1989-2022
The memorial service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Lucas Warren was born Nov. 18, 1989, in Osmond to Warren and Debbie (Thies) Brunssen. He graduated from Randolph High School in 2008 and Northeast Community College in 2010 with an associate degree in diesel technology.
On Aug. 13, 2016, Lucas married Sydney Lowe at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
He worked as a diesel tech for Manzer Equipment in Osmond and also enjoyed working on the family farm.
Lucas enjoyed farming and hunting. He loved spending time with his children and family. Lucas was a selfless person who had a tender heart for everyone.
He is survived by his spouse, Sydney; daughter Evelyn; son Tucker; parents Warren and Debbie Brunssen of Randolph; sisters Tanya (Mark) Huwaldt of Pierce, Clarissa (Andrew) Schumacher of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Andrea (Nate) Gubbels of Randolph; brothers Tyler (Jaci) Brunssen of Carroll and Grant (Lexi) Brunssen of Carroll; grandparents Carol Ann Brunssen of Randolph and Don and Ann Marie Thies of Randolph; many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Denise Marx of Norfolk; father-in-law Gordon (Janet) Lowe of Morse Bluff; and brother-in-law Sam Lowe of Omaha.
Lucas was preceded in death by their four infant children; his grandfather, Melvin Dale Brunssen; and aunts Ramona Bell and Sandi Brunssen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.