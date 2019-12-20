Luanne Richardson

AINSWORTH — Services for Luanne B. Richardson, 88, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
She died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Valley County Hospital in Ord.
STANTON — Services for Mable Meta Hartman, 98, Stanton, will be Friday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. A private family inurnment will take place at the Stanton Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.
OSMOND — Services for Rowlan Anderson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Brian Bucklew will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Osmond.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Anderson, Jr., 61, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate, with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for LaVaine H. Benson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.
MADISON — Services for Mabel Mazuch, 98, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Calvary Community Church, 1213 N. Main St., in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeannine H.M. (Miller) Zimmerman, 90, of Norfolk will be Monday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m., at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sto…
