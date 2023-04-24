WISNER — Services for LuAnna “Annie” Westerhaus, 86, of Wisner, formerly of Winside, will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
LuAnna Westerhaus died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner.
1936-2023
LuAnna “Annie” Moore Westerhaus was born in Ashland, Kan., on Oct. 17, 1936, to Ralph and Gladys (Place) Moore. She grew up with four siblings, Maye, Roy, Don and Jim. LuAnna was baptized March 25, 1949, and confirmed April 2, 1950, at Pilgrim Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Louis, Mo. She was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Winside for 64 years.
Growing up, LuAnna enjoyed riding bikes, swimming, roller skating, playing baseball and visiting family and friends. She attended Harrison Elementary, Beaumont High School and Herbert S. Hadley Technical High School in St. Louis, graduating Jan. 25, 1955.
LuAnna met Marlin Westerhaus prior to his enlistment in the Air Force. Over four years of his service, many cards and letters were exchanged. Following Marlin’s discharge, they were married Aug. 17, 1957, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, St. Louis. Born to this union were David, Daniel, Dale and Dean — Annie’s pride and joy.
Marlin and LuAnna made their first home in St. Louis, later moving east of Winside to the family farm in 1959. LuAnna took great pleasure in raising their boys, preparing for large family gatherings, gardening, baking, canning, raising chickens, ducks, dog, cats, gerbils and much more. In her retirement, she enjoyed antique shopping and occasional trips to the casino. She loved to play Yahtzee, Chinese checkers and Pig Mania. She treasured many special friends at Stanton Westside Regency, Ivy Manor and Wisner Assisted Living. LuAnns’s greatest joy was her family and extended family.
Left to cherish her memory is her spouse of 65 years, Marlin; sons and their spouse, David (LeeAnn) of Pilger, Daniel (Donna) of Wayne, Dale (Amy) of Winside and Dean (Marni) of Lexington; grandchildren Shella (Jeff), Jesse (Amy), Karl, Tom, Brandon, Tanner, Mitchell, Dustin, Shelby and Raven; great-grandchildren Noah, Isaac, Briar, Landon, Xander, Karsten and Kristen; and sisters-in-law Annika Moore, Carolyn (Hail-Westerhaus) Schwenk and Jerane Dobson.
LuAnna was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Gladys Moore; sister Maye and spouse Marvin Stotler; brothers Roy and spouse Twilla Moore, Don and spouses Gene and Anne Moore, Jim Moore; brothers-in-law Donald and spouse Reba Westerhaus and Norris Westerhaus; niece Phyllis Geneser; and nephews Edwin Moore and Steve Moore.
Memorials may be directed to AseraCare Hospice in Norfolk or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Winside.