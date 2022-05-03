FAIRBURY — Memorial services for Lowell W. Vawser, 89, Fairbury, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 G St., in Fairbury. Burial will be in the Fairbury Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home, 2414 H St., in Fairbury.
Lowell Vawser died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Gardenside Long Term Care.
Memorials may be given to the Fairbury Community Foundation or Grace Lutheran Church.
1933-2022
Lowell Wesley Vawser was born in Burke, S.D., on March 13, 1933, to Glen and Alice (Vaughn) Vawser. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1951, he farmed in the Bloomfield area for several years. He served in the Army for two years during the Korean War, spending most of his time at Fort Benning, Ga.
He married LaRae Wegner on Dec. 2, 1953. In 1959, Lowell and LaRae purchased the Oxnard Hotel in Norfolk. Then, in 1964, they traded the Norfolk business for a larger hotel, the MaryEtta, in Fairbury. That is where they began working in food service. In 1973, they moved out of the hotel and opened the Stable, a steakhouse just a half block away from the hotel. Lowell and LaRae retired in 1998.
They enjoyed living on an acreage on the edge of Fairbury, where Lowell cultivated a huge garden and raised a horse, a llama and countless chickens.
Lowell loved finding bargains at auctions and adding to his various collections. He relished the time he could spend with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, occasionally playing his harmonica or button accordion for them.
Lowell was a long-time member of the local American Legion Post and Grace Lutheran Church. He served on the Fairbury City Council for several years and was active in the Optimist Club, Jaycees and other community service activities. He was proud to ride his horse, Ginger, in a Pony Express reenactment and with a sheriff’s posse during the Nebraska Centennial. He was a lifelong hunter, first hunting as a young boy to help provide food for his family. He enjoyed spending time at the family ranch near Gordon, where he vacationed, hiked and hunted for many years.
Lowell is survived by his spouse, LaRae; daughters Janet (Bill) Bauer and Laura (Kent) Gilbert; son Daniel (Sharon) Vawser; brother Lyle (Marlene) Vawser; sisters Marjorie (Norman) Winder and Marilyn (Karl) Harig; sister-in-law Rose Vawser; granddaughters Erin Bauer (Reed Tyler), Meagan (Andy) Stobel, Victoria Bauer, Katie (Bobby) Smith and Melody (Jesse) Findley; grandsons Levi Bauer, Wesley (Ashley) Scherbarth and Casey Gilbert; seven great-granddaughters; six great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Orlin and Edna Wegner; sisters Ruth Vawser and Teddy Mae (Vern) Larson; brother Leland Vawser; sister-in-law Ellen Wegner; brother-in-law Gary Wegner; daughter-in-law Patricia Vawser; grandson Lowell L. Vawser; granddaughter Kelly Gilbert; great-granddaughter Ellie Scherbarth; and niece Sharon Pfeifer.
