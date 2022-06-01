NORFOLK — Services for Lowell A. Thoma, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lowell Thoma died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Gayle A. Olsen, 75, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Albion.
WAYNE — A celebration of life for Imogene Baier, 83, Wayne, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Wayne City Auditorium’s north meeting room, 220 N. Pearl St., in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Iona F. Carstens, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. at Knoll Crest Cemetery in Naper.
Memorial services and inurnment for Audrey V. Schlack, 96, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, in Boulder, Colo.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerome Kallhoff died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, were scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. John Andrews and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating and burial in the parish cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Frank “Bubby” Jones, 91, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Private services and a celebration of life for Genevieve “Jenny” Mossman, 92, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Howser Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.