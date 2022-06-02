NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lowell A. Thoma, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Interment will be in the church columbarium. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Lowell Thoma died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1925-2022
Lowell Anthony was born Nov. 18, 1925, in LeMars, Iowa, to Nicholas and Mae (Kass) Thoma.
In 1946, Lowell married Joan “Jody” Venter. The couple was blessed with three children, Cynthia, Debora and Brian. They moved from Sioux City to Worthington, Minn., and in 1965 moved to Norfolk.
Lowell worked for Supersweet Feeds. He was an avid football and baseball fan.
Lowell was a wonderful father and grandfather, who was devoted to the care of his son, Brian.
Lowell is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Franzen of Lindstrom, Minn., and Debora (Jim) Marten of Stanton; son Brian Thoma of Norfolk; grandchildren Scott (Lisa) Mattson and their son, Hunter, Stephanie (Al) Hansen, Adam Decker and Samantha Marten (Jason Siedschlag).
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Joan; siblings Kenneth (Ruth) Thoma, Connie (Leonard) Herrin and Margaret (John) Boden; and son-in-law Ron Franzen.
