Lowell Lienemann

RANDOLPH — Funeral service for Lowell M. Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, is pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Friday June 12, 2020, in Albany, N.Y.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Thomas and Nyla Scott, 85 and 77, of Chambers will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers with military rites provided by the Chambers American Legion Post 320. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
WAYNE — Memorial graveside services with military rites for Forrest E. Magnuson, 90, formerly of Wayne will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Funeral services for Faunell (Dittberner) Benson, 85, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
RANDOLPH — Funeral service for Lowell M. Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, is pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
BEEMER — Services for Charles “Chuck” Liermann, 75, of Beemer will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer with the Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Social distanced seating will be required for the service. Interment with military honors and Fireman’s Tribut…
MADISON — Private family services for William R. “Bill” Blank, 91, of Madison will be Monday, June 22, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Jerry Sperry, 84, of Wayne will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WISNER — Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Liermann, 75, of Beemer are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
FULLERTON — Services for Steven McCray, 61, of O’Neill will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. Burial will take place at a later date in Fullerton Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-