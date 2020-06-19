Lowell Lienemann

RANDOLPH — Funeral services for Lowell M. Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Interment will be held at the Randolph City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Friday, June 12, 2020, in Albany, N.Y.
1955-2020
Lowell Martin Lienemann was born March 15, 1955, in Norfolk, the son of Ronald Henry Lienemann and Helen June Coulter (Lienemann). He lived in Sydney for a short time and then moved to Randolph where he graduated from Randolph High School as salutatorian in the Class of 1973.
On Aug. 16, 1986, Lowell was united in marriage to Lori Nelson Lienemann in Houston, Texas, and remained there, providing and raising his family. He never forgot his friends from the past and those around him. His greatest joy was watching his children grow.
Lowell was well known and respected for his interests, commitment and honorable way of doing every day.
Lowell earned an associate degree in applied science in computer science technology/programming specialization from Houston Community College, which he attained while being a father with two busy children and long-time employment with Hewlett Packard. Lowell had many specializations — Boy Scout Leader for Troop 1102 for many years, he sat on the vestry at St. Cuthbert’s Episcopal church in Houston, and he was a strong participant in the Men’s group bible study. Lowell, being a hard worker, was well respected for his long-time employment with Compaq computers, which was later bought out by Hewlett Packard, managing procurement, contracts and the logistics for the company. Lowell worked as a Hazmat driver for the Heniff trucking industry most recently. He was well versed on many subjects due to his love of books.
Lowell best loved his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was active in his children’s activities, especially swimming and soccer. Lowell was passionate about his grandchildren, history and world affairs, feeding the homeless, weather, birds, and keeping his grass green. He liked being a volunteer and a helper to others.
Survivors left to cherish Lowell’s memory include Lori, his wife of 34 years from Houston; his children, Nathanial Shane Lienemann of Dodge, Berend Nelson Lienemann of Katy, Texas, Rachel Nicole (Lienemann) Lujan and her husband, Valentin of Austin; four grandchildren, Anya, Chase, Emily and Dillion in Dodge and two grandchildren, Colton and Taryn in Katy; his mother, Helen Goedeken of Columbus; sister Bonnie and Joe Hughes of Las Vegas; sister Elizabeth Eden of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother Cole Hammond in Auburn, Calif.; brother Hoss and Jennifer Hammond of Randolph; sisters Debbie and Dave Hixon of Sidney, Marcy Waldher of Holdredge and Robin and Tim Swearingen of Columbus; stepmother Mary Lou Lienemann of Holdrege; uncle Gene and Margaret Lienemann of Alliance; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Henry Lienemann, and stepfather Walter Hammond.
In lieu of plants and flowers, which Lowell truly loved, Lowell would have liked that a donation be made to his daughter’s 501c3 nonprofit organization, Fuzzy Texan Animal Rescue. Rachel Lujan (Lienemann) is the founder, and she and her team handle special needs cases and critical medical cases, such as cleft palate puppies, located at Fuzzy Texan Animal Rescue, 4568 Dacy Lane, Building 2, Buda, Texas, 78610.
Musician for the service will be George Bradley. Casket bearers will be Hoss Hammond, Hoss Hammond Jr., Houston Hammond, Walt Hammond, Rick Olberding and Kyle Dobias.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.