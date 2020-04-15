Lowell Koerting

A celebration of life for Lowell D. “Emil” Koerting, 81, Amarillo, Texas, will be held at a later date.
1938-2020
Lowell Dean “Emil” Koerting went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020.
Emil was born on April 21, 1938, in Norfolk, to Paul and Irene (Weich) Koerting. He graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk and Wayne State College in Wayne. Emil participated and excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was an avid golfer and die hard Nebraska Husker football fan.
He enjoyed holiday gatherings with family and friends and spending time with his grandchildren.
Emil was a meat grader with the USDA for 35 years.
Emil was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Glen Koerting and Fern Koerting Claus. He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Diana “Red” Cook Koerting; his son, Tom (Kendra) Koerting; his son, Tim (Dianne) Koerting; and daughter Jill (Steve) O’Grady; his grandchildren, Kimberly Blankenship, Seth Koerting, Kyle (Hilary) Koerting, Kelsey Hartman, Katie (Anthony) Adolay, Patrick Patterson, Jennifer O’Grady and Collin O’Grady; his great-granddaughter, Sadie Blankenship; and great-grandsons Owen Hartman, Noah Blankenship and Kayden Adolay .
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 5005 I-40W, Amarillo, Texas 79106.