Lowell Jenny

NORFOLK — Services for Lowell N. Jenny, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation with family will 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1941-2021
Lowell was born May 29, 1941, in Norfolk to Ernest and Alvina (Wiebold) Jenny and graduated from Norfolk High School.
He met the love of his life, Patty Truex, in kindergarten at Grant Elementary School. They were married on Sept. 16, 1958, and were blessed with three children. He joined his father at Jenny Motor Company, which later became Jenny Olds-GMC Truck.
After a 40-year career in the car business, he embarked on a second career in real estate and remained active.
Throughout his lifetime, he was active in his church, the Nebraska New Car Dealers Association, Norfolk Optimist Club, Norfolk Rural Fire Department, Norfolk Sanitary District, Salvation Army and both the Nebraska and Norfolk Board of Realtors, where he shared Realtor of the Year honors with Pat.
He was an avid hunter, golfer and fly fisherman.
Lowell enjoyed camping and boating with his young family, later attending his grandchildren’s activities as their beloved Papa. The solitude of the mountains with Nana and the lure of fly fishing the San Juan River — life has been good.
Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Pat; daughter Jan (Tracy) Countryman; grandchildren T (Holli), Jenna (Craig) and Christopher; son Michael Jenny; grandchildren Ryan and Sarah; daughter Beth (Todd) Kurtenbach; grandson Alex (Mariah) and many other family members, including his close-knit family of co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Jean and Nadine Truex; and his daughter-in-law. Denyse Jenny.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The First Congregational UCC, The Norfolk Salvation Army or a charity of choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.