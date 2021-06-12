Lowell Jenny

NORFOLK — Services for Lowell N. Jenny, 80, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. He died on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Nielsen, 89, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. No…
BASSETT — Services for Geneva M. Davis, 96, Bassett, will be held on Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Duff Cemetery near Rose.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark Brtek, 53, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Nielsen, 89, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
DAVID CITY — Services for Holly J. Crook, 35, of O’Neill, formerly of Rising City, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center in David City. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
NORFOLK — Services for David Tweedy, 80, of Buckeye, Ariz., will be June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kipp will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Dan H. Gould, 68, of Laurel are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
PENDER — Services for Duane Prokop, 59, of Pender will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender with the Rev. Gerald Leise officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.