Lowell Eddie

Services for Lowell “Dean” Eddie, 92, Storm Lake, Iowa, were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
He died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home in rural Storm Lake.
1928-2021
Dean was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Carroll, the oldest of four sons to Robert and Myrtle (Kruse) Eddie. In 1945, as a young man, the family moved from Nebraska to the farm north of Storm Lake. He attended high school and graduated from Truesdale High School in 1947.
On May 19, 1957, Dean was united in marriage to Mary Ann Selleck at the First Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with four children: Bradley Dean, Michael Todd, Michele Dawn and Stephanie Jo.
Dean attended the Church of Christ in Alta, Iowa.
Dean was a lifelong farmer and was involved in many farming organizations. He was a board member of the Truesdale Coop and the Iowa Purebred Swine Council, president of the American Yorkshire Club and a Farm Bureau member. Dean and two of his brothers, Roger and Russell, became Eddie Brothers Partnership in 1966, farming and raising purebred Yorkshire and Hampshire hogs for many years. The Eddie Brothers received the Master Seedstock Producers Award. Dean traveled nationally to judge purebred swine shows.
Dean had numerous hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, golfing and attending all sporting activities. He loved baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and going to the College World Series in Omaha. Above all, Dean loved spending time with family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his spouse, Mary Ann Eddie of Storm Lake; children Bradley (Molly) Eddie of Storm Lake, Michael Eddie of Storm Lake, Michele Eddie of Kansas City, Kan.; grandchildren: Ben Hinners, John Eddie and Sara Eddie, all of Storm Lake, Ashley (Josh) Fitch of Lansing, Kan., Alexandra (Alexander) Wilson of Leavenworth, Kan., Amanda Dalbey and Dryden Dalbey, both of Lansing and Abigail Dalbey of Leavenworth, Kan.; great-grandchildren: Hazel Ray Fitch, Frances Elizabeth Clementine Wilson and Harrison Dean Fitch; brothers Russell (Gladys) Eddie of Storm Lake and Darrell Eddie of Queen Creek, Ariz.; a son-in-law, John Dalbey of Lansing; and extended family and friends.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Myrtle Eddie; a daughter, Stephanie Eddie Dalbey; a sister-in-law, Betty Eddie; a brother, Roger Dale “Butch” Eddie; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Eddie.
