You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lowell Eddie

Lowell Eddie

Services for Lowell “Dean” Eddie, 92, Storm Lake, Iowa, were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

He died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home in rural Storm Lake.

1928-2021

Dean was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Carroll, the oldest of four sons to Robert and Myrtle (Kruse) Eddie. In 1945, as a young man, the family moved from Nebraska to the farm north of Storm Lake. He attended high school and graduated from Truesdale High School in 1947.

On May 19, 1957, Dean was united in marriage to Mary Ann Selleck at the First Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with four children: Bradley Dean, Michael Todd, Michele Dawn and Stephanie Jo.

Dean attended the Church of Christ in Alta, Iowa.

Dean was a lifelong farmer and was involved in many farming organizations. He was a board member of the Truesdale Coop and the Iowa Purebred Swine Council, president of the American Yorkshire Club and a Farm Bureau member. Dean and two of his brothers, Roger and Russell, became Eddie Brothers Partnership in 1966, farming and raising purebred Yorkshire and Hampshire hogs for many years. The Eddie Brothers received the Master Seedstock Producers Award. Dean traveled nationally to judge purebred swine shows.

Dean had numerous hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, golfing and attending all sporting activities. He loved baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and going to the College World Series in Omaha. Above all, Dean loved spending time with family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his spouse, Mary Ann Eddie of Storm Lake; children Bradley (Molly) Eddie of Storm Lake, Michael Eddie of Storm Lake, Michele Eddie of Kansas City, Kan.; grandchildren: Ben Hinners, John Eddie and Sara Eddie, all of Storm Lake, Ashley (Josh) Fitch of Lansing, Kan., Alexandra (Alexander) Wilson of Leavenworth, Kan., Amanda Dalbey and Dryden Dalbey, both of Lansing and Abigail Dalbey of Leavenworth, Kan.; great-grandchildren: Hazel Ray Fitch, Frances Elizabeth Clementine Wilson and Harrison Dean Fitch; brothers Russell (Gladys) Eddie of Storm Lake and Darrell Eddie of Queen Creek, Ariz.; a son-in-law, John Dalbey of Lansing; and extended family and friends.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Myrtle Eddie; a daughter, Stephanie Eddie Dalbey; a sister-in-law, Betty Eddie; a brother, Roger Dale “Butch” Eddie; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Eddie.

To watch the live stream of the service, click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946618811?pwd=WFNuVHZWNW5Ici9uaEhaUlZmVEVRQT09 and enter the password: funeral.

Tags

In other news

Alta Vakoc

Alta Vakoc

VERDIGRE  — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Debra Flaugh

Debra Flaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Debra K. Flaugh, 60, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, Ariz., after battling cancer.

Lonnie Samuelson

Lonnie Samuelson

WAYNE — Services for Lonnie C. Samuelson, 60, rural Wakefield, will be at a later date. He died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

Roger Frank

Roger Frank

NORFOLK — Services for Roger W. Frank, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lowell Eddie

Lowell Eddie

Services for Lowell “Dean” Eddie, 92, Storm Lake, Iowa, were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

Vernon Gubbels

Vernon Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon A. Gubbels, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW 5545, …

Dorothy Hill

Dorothy Hill

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy Hill, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Alta Vakoc

Alta Vakoc

VERDIGRE  — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Robert Wiechelman

Robert Wiechelman

HARTINGTON — Private services for Robert M. Wiechelman, 82, Coleridge, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara