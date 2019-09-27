You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Louise Matthies

Louise Matthies

RANDOLPH — Services for Louise N. (Remington) Matthies, 76, Yankton, formerly of Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Randolph.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Avera Majestic Bluff Nursing Home in Yankton.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2019

Louise Nina (Remington) Matthies was born Jan. 25, 1943, to Richard and Vera (Cunningham) Remington and raised north of Randolph. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Louise was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton.

Louise graduated from Randolph High School in 1961. After graduation, she went to work cleaning homes and caring for children, after which time she worked at various nursing homes around Randolph. She later moved to Norfolk and continued working there.

She met and later married Dale Matthies in Norfolk on Oct. 3, 1988. Louise and Dale worked in Norfolk for some time. After her spouse’s death, she moved to Yankton to work and be near family. She continued cleaning homes and working as nurse aide, as well as doing laundry at a local laundry company.

Louise’s favorite job though, was working at The Center in Yankton, cleaning and helping out where needed.

Louise loved music and had taken piano lessons at an early age. After getting her first car, she proceeded to take dance lessons. She loved music and her greatest love was country western and good ole rock ‘n’ roll. She loved family dinners and especially family holiday get togethers, loved to go out and eat with friends and family, go shopping with her sister, as well as spending time with her sis.

Louise was always eager to share her day’s stories and get any advice she could from her sister. She had learned to knit from her mom at an early age. She was always trying to make something different and as most things Louise had or made, would try to give it away.

Louise entered Majestic Nursing Home in Yankton due to health issues. She loved to play bingo and would usually win, so she would save this money and use it to go out and eat with the residents. She also enjoyed getting her hair and nails done and loved to put on her makeup just about every day. She was a spicy gal and had a mind of her own and was always quick to tell you when she didn’t agree with you.

Louise is survived by her sister, Linda (Roger) Hora of Yankton; a niece, Sheri (Tom ) Gause of Yankton; a nephew, Todd (Jen) Hora of Sioux Falls, S.D.; three great-nephews, Kirby and Cody Hora and Jax Gause; and a great-niece, Mikala Hora; plus aunts; uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale Matthies, and her parents, Richard and Vera Remington.

Music will be provided by organist Marsha Huwaldt with congregation singing “On Eagle’s Wings,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”

Casketbearers will be Roger Dowling, Jim Cunningham, Dan Blunck, Mike Wortman, Todd Hora and Tom Gause. Honorary pallbearers will be Kirby Hora, Cody Hora, Mikala Hora and Jax Gause.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Louise Matthies

Louise Matthies

RANDOLPH — Services for Louise N. (Remington) Matthies, 76, Yankton, formerly of Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Petsche

Donald Petsche

PETERSBURG — Services for Donald H. “Don” Petsche, 72, Petersburg, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and John Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Emilia Puls-Mansfield

NORFOLK — Services for Emilia A. Puls-Mansfield, 30, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home in Norfolk.

Ernest Volkmer

NORFOLK — Services for Ernest C. “Ernie” Volkmer, 74, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Margaret Kiepke

Margaret Kiepke

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret A. Kiepke, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Bennet Carnes

TILDEN — Services for Bennet Knight Carnes, son of Michael Jr. and Jordan Carnes of Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Grimton Cemetery in Orchard.

Lorita Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, Randolph, are pending with Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Colonial Estates of Randolph.

William Karmann

STANTON — Services for William D. “Bill” Karmann, 91, Stanton, are pending with Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.

Toshiko Varland

STANTON — Services for Toshiko Varland, 89, Stanton, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns