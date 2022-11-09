 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Louise Divis

Louise Divis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

1954-2022

She entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Louise Jean (Dotson) Divis was born in Omaha on Dec. 29, 1954, to Louis and Norma (Davis) Dotson.

She was a Christian woman who loved the Lord, family and extended family. Louise was a foster parent for many years and worked at the Norfolk Daily News for more than 20 years.

Her passions in life were her faith, her family, music, playing cards, as well as many other activities.

Louise lived a simple life, but lived life to the fullest.

She is survived by her spouse, Daniel of 49 years; daughters Cher (Chris) Duke of Bellevue, Louisa (Jesse) Nitz of Norfolk, Aricka Divis of Plainview; sons Joshua (Mel) Divis of Norfolk, Jeshua Divis of Lincoln and Matt Divis of Norfolk; and five sisters and two brothers. She also is survived by a number of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Louis Eugene Dotson Jr.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Joann Brummels

Joann Brummels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Wacker

Donald Wacker

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. “Don” Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Norma Wiegert

Norma Wiegert

LINCOLN — Services for Norma Wiegert, 79, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Jean Hoffart

Jean Hoffart

HARTINGTON — Services for Jean L. Hoffart, 77, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Donald Wacker

Donald Wacker

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. “Don” Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Steven Schultz

Steven Schultz

Memorial services for Steven H. Schultz, 69, Gilbert, Ariz., will be Sunday, Dec. 18, in Arizona.

Everett Breach

Everett Breach

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett Breach, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Doris Rosberg

Doris Rosberg

WAUSA — Memorial services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Joann Brummels

Joann Brummels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara