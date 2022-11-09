Louise Divis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.
1954-2022
She entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
Louise Jean (Dotson) Divis was born in Omaha on Dec. 29, 1954, to Louis and Norma (Davis) Dotson.
She was a Christian woman who loved the Lord, family and extended family. Louise was a foster parent for many years and worked at the Norfolk Daily News for more than 20 years.
Her passions in life were her faith, her family, music, playing cards, as well as many other activities.
Louise lived a simple life, but lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her spouse, Daniel of 49 years; daughters Cher (Chris) Duke of Bellevue, Louisa (Jesse) Nitz of Norfolk, Aricka Divis of Plainview; sons Joshua (Mel) Divis of Norfolk, Jeshua Divis of Lincoln and Matt Divis of Norfolk; and five sisters and two brothers. She also is survived by a number of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Louis Eugene Dotson Jr.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.