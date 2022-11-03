 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Louise Divis

NORFOLK — Services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Louise Divis died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Tags

In other news

Robert Gentrup

Robert Gentrup

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. “Bob” Gentrup, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Ron Wasikowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Peter Kiser

Peter Kiser

NORFOLK — Peter C. “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. A private committal service will be at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Nichols

Mary Nichols

WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Greg Felton Jr.

Greg Felton Jr.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.

Grace Miller

Grace Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lorena Kumm

Lorena Kumm

OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.

Ann Sukup

Ann Sukup

CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.

Mary Nichols

Mary Nichols

WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Nichols died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her residence, Kindship Pointe in Wayne.

Ann Sukup

Ann Sukup

CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ann Sukup died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara