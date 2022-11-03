NORFOLK — Services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Louise Divis died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. “Bob” Gentrup, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Ron Wasikowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Peter C. “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. A private committal service will be at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.
NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
