Louis Heithoff

Louis Henry Heithoff, son of Albert Gerheart and Eleanor Marie (Kroeger) Heithoff, was born Aug. 22, 1930, in rural Antelope County. He attended school and graduated from St. Boniface School in 1948. He entered the U.S. Air Force on Nov. 6, 1951, and served in Florida and West Germany before being honorably discharged on Oct. 21, 1955.
On Oct. 21, 1957, Louis married Delores Darlene Hawks. They made their home northwest of Elgin, where they have lived their entire married life and were blessed with eight children. Louis farmed and also worked various construction jobs, retiring in 1999.
Louis was a lifetime member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. Louis played baseball and loved to play golf. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was a Nebraska Football and Royals baseball fan. Louis enjoyed farming, gardening, and his house had lots of Christmas lights all year long!
Louis is survived by his spouse, Darlene of Elgin; eight children, Steve (Rita) of Elgin, Deb (Ron) Rice, Terry (Rhonda), all of Neligh, Diane Charles of Norfolk, Denise Schmoldt of Allen, Texas, Calvin (Pam), Stan (Dorothy), Todd (Melissa), all of Elgin; 18 grandchildren, Michael Heithoff of Norfolk, Crystal (Dan) Borer, Eric (Emily) Heithoff, all of Elgin, Alex (Leah) Heithoff of Lincoln, Blake Heithoff of West Point, Alexander Charles of Norfolk, Andrew Heithoff, Nick, Kyle, and Liam Heithoff, Jessica (Austin) Mitchell, all of Elgin, Kristen Rice of Lincoln, Shelby Rice of Omaha, Cade and Callie Heithoff of Elgin, Aaron and Austin Rice of Neligh, Hallie Schmoldt of Denver, Colo.; four great-grandchildren, Brooke and Parker Borer and Brian and Robin Heithoff, all of Elgin; two sisters, Lorene (John) Stuhr of Elgin and Audrey Miller of Omaha; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandchildren, Shawn and Troy Charles, and Connor Schmoldt; a brother, Donald Heithoff; his sisters, Amelita Tunik, Yvonne Heithoff, and his twin Eunice Goetzinger.
