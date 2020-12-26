Louis Grutell Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Louis J. “Bud” Grutell Jr., 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
He died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
1936-2020
Louis Joseph “Bud” Grutell Jr. was born in Omaha on April 25, 1936, the son of Louis and Pearl (Hatfield) Grutell. He attended South High School in Omaha and later received an F.C.C. license after intense study and dedication.
On May 28, 1955, Louis married Rita M. Kaiser at Holy Ghost Church in Omaha. The couple was blessed with three children.
After living in Omaha (Millard), they moved to North Platte and then Kearney, where he worked in radio services. The family moved to Norfolk in 1974, and Louis was employed at Lou’s Thrifty Way. Later, he retired from the meat department at Wal-Mart.
He was very musical and played the guitar and had a collection of guitars. He was a member of the Westwind Band, which played at weddings and other special events. An avid Husker fan, he was a season ticket holder for many years and enjoyed every Husker game. He had artistic ability and often made flyers and posters for businesses.
Louis is survived by his two children, Louis R. Grutell of Norfolk and Lorene (Scott) Radenz of Norfolk; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lynne Grutell of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Rita; a daughter, Cheryl; and his brother, William Grutell.
