Louis Cihlar

CREIGHTON — Louis J. Cihlar, 94, Verdigre, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
Services will be at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Joel L. “Kvida” Kotrous, 65, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.
OMAHA — Services for Larry D. Seyl, 83, were Friday, Dec. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Omaha. Burial was in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
LINDY — Services for Alice Carlow, 92, of Bloomfield will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard. Military honors will be provided by Orchard American Legion Post 136.
HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.
