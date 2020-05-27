BATTLE CREEK — Services for Louis Bierman, 89, rural Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
———
Louis Bierman passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Louis was born Oct. 8, 1930, to Paul and Myrtice (Wehrer) Bierman on a farm north of Battle Creek. He was baptized Nov. 9, 1930, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and confirmed in 1944. Louie went to grade school in the country and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1947.
After graduation, he served in the Nebraska National Guard, was drafted in the Army on Jan. 21, 1953, and received an honorable discharge in November 1954 after serving in Korea. He then went back to the homestead and farmed with his brothers Kenny and Gerald.
After a short courtship of three months, he married his soul mate Lillian Spulak on Feb. 10, 1966, and purchased a farmstead to raise his family. From then on, they worked hard together on the farm, raising hogs, cattle, stray cats and a few dogs that showed up and grew corn, soybeans, alfalfa and pasture ground to maintain the cattle herd. Along the way, a daughter, Tammy, and a son, Terry, were born.
He was a continuous member of Legion Post 75, where he helped with funerals and parades. He served on the board of directors of the Battle Creek Farmers Co-op for 30 years from 1959 to 1989. He was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and served two terms as a trustee and several years as an usher. He loved his family, his church and community, a little black jack now and then, trap shooting, polka music and dancing.
Louie was a man of the earth as farming was in his blood, a great way of life for him and his family.
He is survived by his spouse, Lillian; his son, Terry (Julie) with their three children: Matt (Kacie) Baber, Ethan and Carter Bierman, and great-grandson Chase Baber, all of Omaha; and his daughter, Tammy of Battle Creek; and a brother, Kenny (Kathy) Bierman, also of Battle Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gene and Gerald.
