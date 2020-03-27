Louis Allison

NORFOLK — Public celebration of life for Louis D. Allison, 83, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Private family visitation was held at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
1936-2020
Louis Dee Allison was born July 23, 1936, in Columbus to Louis Frank and Wilma Adeline (Buchholtz) Allison. He graduated from Wakefield High School in 1955, from Wayne State College with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1959, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in pharmacy in 1963.
In 1947, he moved to Wakefield where he was raised by his aunt, Viola “Vi” Milligan, on a farm outside of town.
He married Marvis Jeanne Blatchford on June 7, 1964, at the Presbyterian Church in Wakefield. They had two children, Michelle Mae and Robert Louis.
The Allisons lived in Fremont before Lou and Jeanne purchased a pharmacy with a soda fountain in North Bend. Lou made home deliveries and saved unsold comic books for Rob to read. Days were spent enjoying free popcorn from the popcorn factory in town.
In the 1970’s Lou and Jeanne moved to Norfolk after his small pharmacy couldn’t compete with a larger retail pharmacy. He got a job at Westgate Pharmacy and settled into his home on Glenmore Drive in the Bel Air edition. Family again became a priority, raising Michelle and Rob and taking on the additional cares of his ailing aunt, Viola Milligan.
Eventually, Lou transitioned away from pharmacy work, but he always kept his pharmacy license active as a sign of his lifelong belief in learning, even renewing it in 2019. He, Jeanne and Aunt Vi put Rob through Nebraska Wesleyan University and he even supported his grandchildren with their college tuition costs. He maintained a lifelong Realtor’s license, dabbling in real estate but never selling a home. He mainly focused on managing the farms he inherited from Aunt Vi.
Lou and Jeanne divorced after 28 years but remained friends throughout his life. He became active in the “Divorced, Widowed and Separated” group in Norfolk and loved to dance. He would often show off his skills to his son and anyone who would watch or listen. He traveled with friends to Columbus to shop and went to the casinos to have some fun. He put many road miles on the vehicles he owned.
He was devoted to his God, spending time in the Presbyterian Church before converting to Catholicism. He was known for his impressions of the Blue Bunny, Donald Duck, Ronald Regan and Elvis. He would famously costume dress as Julia Childs and his voice imitation was spot on. He never forgot a birthday and birthday cards always came, early or late, filled with a kind word and a little cash. Visitors to his house were showered with snacks and food options. He would go out of his way to have food ready in the morning and would have as many options as people present.
Lou enjoyed Nebraska football games and was a long-time season ticket holder from when the south stadium of Memorial Stadium was built. Section 16, Row 35, Seats 43 and 44 was always occupied by Lou, Rob, Jeanne or Michelle, and now by Rob’s family even to this day.
Lou was blessed with a long relationship with Marge Schaecher, a constant companion and amazing caregiver that Lou loved tremendously. They shared many grand adventures and were a fantastic couple.
Louis is survived by his daughter, Michelle Allison; his son, Robert, and spouse Marty Allison, and their three children, son Avery and daughters Alex and Andie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lois Mae and Vernetta Mae, and his aunt, Viola Milligan.
Lou was cremated in his Husker red gear, the clothes he was always most comfortable wearing.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.