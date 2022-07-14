CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Lou Raff died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2022
Lou L. Raff, daughter of Ralph and Grace (Tift) Hetrick, was born July 6, 1929, at Plainview. She graduated from Plainview High School.
On Nov. 27, 1949, Lou was united in marriage to Bernard L. Raff in Plainview. They were blessed with three daughters: Jeanine, Carolyn and Melodee.
Lou was a housewife and mother. She lived in Plainview, Winnetoon and Creighton throughout her lifetime.
Lou was a member of Faith United Church in Creighton, was a Camp Fire Girls leader, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, a Blood Mobile chairman, past hospital auxiliary president, Women’s Fellowship president, U.C.C. church clerk and also taught school for two years.
Lou is survived by her daughters, Jeanine Pick of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Carolyn (Ervin Jr. “Butch”) Lenser of Norfolk and Melodee (Philip) Boggs of Winnetoon; five grandchildren, Nicole (Steve) Bedford, Shannon (Becky) Lenser, Sean (Danielle) Lenser, Salena Pick and Sarah (Cole) Nickerson; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; sisters Ruth Ritchie, Doris (Don) Jensen and Mary (Arvid “Shorty) Larson; and one granddaughter.