Lou Raff

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Lou Raff died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1929-2022

Lou L. Raff, daughter of Ralph and Grace (Tift) Hetrick, was born July 6, 1929, at Plainview. She graduated from Plainview High School.

On Nov. 27, 1949, Lou was united in marriage to Bernard L. Raff in Plainview. They were blessed with three daughters: Jeanine, Carolyn and Melodee.

Lou was a housewife and mother. She lived in Plainview, Winnetoon and Creighton throughout her lifetime.

Lou was a member of Faith United Church in Creighton, was a Camp Fire Girls leader, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, a Blood Mobile chairman, past hospital auxiliary president, Women’s Fellowship president, U.C.C. church clerk and also taught school for two years.

Lou is survived by her daughters, Jeanine Pick of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Carolyn (Ervin Jr. “Butch”) Lenser of Norfolk and Melodee (Philip) Boggs of Winnetoon; five grandchildren, Nicole (Steve) Bedford, Shannon (Becky) Lenser, Sean (Danielle) Lenser, Salena Pick and Sarah (Cole) Nickerson; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; sisters Ruth Ritchie, Doris (Don) Jensen and Mary (Arvid “Shorty) Larson; and one granddaughter.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

