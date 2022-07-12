CREIGHTON — Services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Lou Raff died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
STANTON — Services for Lula M. “Lou” Smith, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
PONCA — Services for Clement L. Bostwick, 76, Newcastle, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Christ the King Community Church in Ponca. The Rev. Jeff Peters will officiate. Burial will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell.
WISNER — Graveside services for Judith Frerichs, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Judy Frerichs died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln.
GRETNA — Services for Marilyn J. Hoffman, 77, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Services for Phyllis Wragge, 77, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Ollie Fullmer will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
PILGER — A memorial open house for Maury Spence, 78, Stanton, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Pilger Senior Center. Maury died July 24, 2020.
ORCHARD — Memorial services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Services for Sherrill L. Glandt, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Randall Coffin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.