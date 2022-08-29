 Skip to main content
Lou Ann Owens

Lou Ann Owens

Services for Lou Ann M. (Hupke Rowan) Owens, 86, Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Norfolk and Mapleton, Iowa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. The Rev. William McCarthy will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2022

Lou Ann Owens passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Sarasota.

On July 13, 1936, Lou Ann was the sixth child, along with her twin sister, to be born to Frank and Helen Hupke of Danbury, Iowa. Lou Ann graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1950 and Mapleton High School with the class of 1954.

Lou Ann married Raymond A. Rowan II on July 27, 1957. They had four children: daughters Lisa Ann and Mary Elizabeth and sons Raymond Andrew III and Timothy Michael. Their father, Raymond Rowan, passed away on July 18, 1980.

On Oct. 11, 1984, Lou Ann married Robert A. Owens, a career Navy man with 26 years of service. Of this union, Lou Ann gained five stepchildren: Norman, Eve, Andrew, David and Heidi. It was also during this time that she earned her nursing degree.

Robert and Lou Ann lived in Norfolk, where she had been living with her children since 1967. In 2001, they relocated to Sarasota and loved every minute of it. Both she and Robert loved to travel and went to many countries abroad.

Living siblings left to cherish her memory include her twin sister, Jo Ann Frahm of Galva, Iowa, and youngest sister, Loretta Hupke of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen Hupke; her first spouse, Raymond Rowan; daughter Lisa (Case) O’Connors; brothers Wilfred (Dottie) Hupke, Lawrence (Jerri) Hupke and Lester (Francis) Hupke; sister Berniece (Scott) Green; as well as her infant brother Herbert Hupke.

Memorials in Lou Ann’s name may be made to the St. Joseph’s Indian School at www.give.stjo.org. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

