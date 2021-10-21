PIERCE — Memorial services for Lotcher “Al” Wainscott, 90, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
Lotcher Wainscott died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
PIERCE — Memorial services for Lotcher “Al” Wainscott, 90, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
Lotcher Wainscott died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna Smith, 85, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donna Smith died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Reichlinger, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial of the ashes in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted.
Memorial services for Robert H. “Bob” Hesse, 96, Dallas, Texas, will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, at the North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane, in Dallas. Graveside services will be at 2:15 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of …
NORFOLK — Services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Duane Dufek died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.
ATKINSON — Services for Jeffrey D. Marcellus, 50, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Atkinson Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.