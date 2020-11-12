CLARKSON — Services for Lorraine Vacha, 90, Clarkson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services, also at the church .
She died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Lorraine Vacha was born to Henry and Helena (Cohrs) Groteluschen on Jan. 1, 1930, at her parents’ home in Grand Prairie in rural Platte Center. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Prairie on Feb. 2, 1930. When her parents moved to a farm south of Leigh, she attended school at District 46 in Colfax County through the eighth grade. Lorraine then attended Wilson Junior High School, District 20 for the ninth and 10th grades and finished her high school education at Kramer High School in Columbus, graduating in May 1946.
After graduation from high school, Lorraine worked for the gas company until 1950, when her brother, Henry, entered the Army. Lorraine then returned home to help her parents on the farm for three years. When her brother returned from his service, she went back to work in Columbus. She then worked for Nebraska Public Power until she got married.
Lorraine was united in marriage to Leonard Vacha on Sept. 11, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. To this union, four children were born: Janet Lou, Linda Kay, Terry Lee and Larry Michael. Their son, Terry Lee, was paralyzed in a pickup accident in 1998.
Lorraine is survived by her spouse, Leonard Vacha of Clarkson; two daughters, Janet (George) Stockamp of Scribner and Linda (Larry) Prokopec of Clarkson; a son, Larry Vacha of Clarkson; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law James (Ruth) Vacha of Cedar Bluff, Adolph Vacha of Temple, Texas, and Richard Vacha of Clarkson.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Helena Groteluschen; her father- and mother-in-law, Ed and Nettie Vacha; a son, Terry Lee Vacha; grandsons Jeffrey Stockamp and Terry Lee Vacha; brothers Karl (Marjorie) Groteluschen and Henry Groteluschen; and a sister, Luella (James) Kirk.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to those of the family choice or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.