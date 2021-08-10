Lorraine Kunasek

You have permission to edit this article.
SEWARD — Services for Lorraine M. (Timms) Kunasek will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Monsignor Robert Tucker will officiate with burial in the Seward Cemetery.

Closed-casket visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m. at the church, where there will be a rosary at 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Father Flanagan’s Boys Town, St. Jude’s Cancer Center or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses.

 1928-2021

Lorraine M. (Timms) Kunasek was born on Jan. 22, 1928, near David City, to James B. and Helen B. (Kozisek) Timms and passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Care Center in Norfolk at the age of 93 years, 6 months and 13 days.

Lorraine attended school near Bellwood and graduated from David City High School in David City in 1945. She then moved to Omaha to further her education in business and graduated from Omaha School of Business, now known as College of Saint Mary.

Lorraine married Charles J. Kunasek on June 24, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City, and to this union, three children were born. Lorraine worked at Dale Electronics in Columbus for two years while living and working on a farm near Rising City and David City. They then moved to Staplehurst, where they farmed for 47 years.

She was a dedicated farm spouse who helped with milking cows, raising pigs, chickens and ducks and many times helped with field work, driving the tractor when necessary. She was an avid gardener, storyteller, poet, writer and flower lover. Canned foods were a specialty everyone in the family enjoyed. She was an avid Cornhusker and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

After Charles passed away on Oct. 12, 2000, Lorraine continued to live on the farm near Staplehurst and take care of the farm business. In 2006, Lorraine moved to Kansas City next door to her daughter, Judy, and lived there for 15 years.

Lorraine was an excellent cook and loved making Czech foods and made some of the best kolaches in the area. She was an outstanding seamstress, sewing many clothing items for her girls and grandchildren. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherish their baby quilts that were given as gifts. Many nieces’ and nephews’ children have also received baby quilts and pillows for their children as a token of her love for them.

Lorraine was most proud of her accomplishments in completing one majorette and two drill team uniforms for her girls. Over the years, she created many embroidery, crochet and quilt projects that will be cherished for years to come.

Lorraine was a dedicated daughter, spouse, sibling and mother. Her devotion to her family was unmatched. She could have earned a degree in education and counseling after the many years she spent reading to her daughter, Janice, so she could receive her many degrees and accomplishments in her lifetime.

While living near Staplehurst, Lorraine was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses for 53 years. She held many leadership roles in their altar society. She was a member of the Good Neighbor’s Extension Club and the Westside Country Club in Staplehurst for 33 years. For the past 15 years, Lorraine attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo. She loved people and was a great hostess, always eager to help out someone in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Charles; a daughter, Janice at 52; sisters Dorothy Bohaty, Geraldine Prochaska and Maxine Denman; brother Joe Timms; and brothers-in-law Charles Masek, Joe Bohaty, Dennis Rech, Joe Prochaska, Bob Denman and Frank Aerts.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Nancy (James) Deuel of Norfolk and Judith (Stephen) Reinsch of Kansas City; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Ann Aerts of Columbus and Helen Jean (Reynold) Holeka of Brainard; brother Kenneth (Roxie) Timms of Chamberlain, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Lorraine.

Condolences can be left at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

