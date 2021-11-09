Lorraine German

You have permission to edit this article.
PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. prayer service that will include a rosary at the church.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is handling the arrangements.

1923-2021

The service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Mrs. German died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, surrounded by her children and the wonderful caregivers at Heritage of Bel- Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Lorraine Mary Abler was born July 6, 1923, in Humphrey, to Joseph Abler and Magdalena “Lena” (Fuchs) Abler. When she was 3 years old, the family moved to Peetz, Colo., where Joe had purchased a farm. They moved to Pierce to take over the family farm when Lorraine was 11. She said she remembered riding a buckboard to school.

After graduating from Pierce High School in 1941, she went to work in the Extension Office at the Pierce County Courthouse for $40 per month, paying her parents $10 per month for room and board. On Dec. 7 that same year, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and she chose to go to Washington D.C. to help with the war effort. She was there about six months and decided she could support the war effort just as well from Nebraska. She moved to Columbus to work for the director of advertising for Consumers Public Power.

After a long-distance courtship, she married 2nd Lt. Robert E. German on May 7, 1946. They lived in military housing in Austin, Texas, then settled in Pierce in 1947, where they raised six children and ran German & Son Grocery Store.

Robert and Lorraine, along with son Gary, were members of the first Emergency Medical Technician Class in Pierce, and Bob and Lorraine served as squad members for 16 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where she and Jacque Abler published the church bulletin for 17 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Altar Society, the Fireman’s Auxiliary, Legion Auxiliary, and she worked for many years as an assistant librarian at Pierce High School. She represented Pierce in the Mrs. Nebraska competition.

Lorraine loved baking, cooking, sewing and her home was always welcoming. Her pecan pies were a specialty to anyone who loved pecan pies. Her faith, her love of family, and making her house a home were how she viewed the world. Memories of time spent sitting around her kitchen table and drinking coffee are cherished by all who knew her.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Diana (Jack) Grubb of Kingsley, Iowa, Patricia (Frank) Manthei of Aurora, Colo., Roger (Tracy) German of Gainesville, Fla., Gary (Cindy) German of Fremont, Sandra (James) Echternacht of Clarkrange, Tenn., Sherri (Gerry) Krueger of Pierce; 17 grandchildren: Jason (Kate) Grubb, Renee Grubb, Ryan (Stephanie) Grubb, Nicole (Nate) Nearman, Deb (Joe) Lopez, Mark Manthei, Erik (Solana Pyne) German, Malia (David) Ku, Adam (Michelle) German, Jessica (Joshua) Hoffman, Jake (Shaunie Allen) German, Alexandra (fiancé Dustin) Echternacht, Ian Echternacht, Zoe Echternacht, Joshua (Sarah) Krueger, Bobbie (Luke) Tibbetts, Tyler (McKayla) Krueger; 21 great-grandchildren; and siblings Eileen Koehn of Plano, Texas, Carolyn Hoglund of Alpharetta, Ga., Jerry (Betty) Abler of Wahoo, Gene (Sharon) Abler of Des Moines, Iowa; and sister-in-law Jacque Abler of Pierce.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Magdalena Abler; spouse Robert; brother Maynard Abler; and brothers-in-laws, Tom Hoglund and Dale Koehn.

Casketbearers will be her grandchildren, Jason Grubb, Renee Grubb, Ryan Grubb, Nicole Nearman, Deb Lopez, Mark Manthei, Erik German, Malia Ku, Adam German, Jessica Hoffman, Jake German, Alex Echternacht, Ian Echternacht, Zoe Echternacht, Joshua Krueger, Bobbie Tibbetts and Tyler Krueger.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

