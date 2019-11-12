BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lorraine Buschkamp, 86, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2019
Lorraine M. Buschkamp, daughter of Harvey and Lillian (Sieling) Adams, was born June 7, 1933, at Yankton. Her family lived in Yankton for a short time before moving to Bloomfield.
Lorraine graduated from Bloomfield High School. After graduation, she worked at the Knox County Courthouse in Center.
On Oct. 1, 1953, Lorraine was united in marriage to Dennis Buschkamp at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with three children: Debra, Paula and Mark.
Lorraine was a census taker for several years, as well as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking for her family. In her later years, she liked to read, do crossword puzzles and word searches, watch game shows and collect angels.
Lorraine was a devoted mother and grandmother and was accepting of anyone. She would help out whenever and wherever she could.
Lorraine was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in which she was very active.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Debra (Martin) Sudbeck of Hartington and Paula Buschkamp of Lincoln; a son, Mark (Alice) Buschkamp of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Chris Sudbeck of Mitchell, S.D., Nikki (Kasey) Lopez of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kevin Buschkamp of Monroe; and two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Addisyn Lopez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, and a sister, Darlene (Donald) Buschkamp.