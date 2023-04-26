Lorraine Book

COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Lorraine S. (Cech) Book will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Columbus.
1956-2023
Lorraine Susan (Cech) Book went to her eternal rest on April 14, 2023, at the age of 66. She was born in Schuyler on Aug. 10, 1956, to Edward and Wilma (Kobza) Cech. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law RoseAnn and Bob Gall; brothers-in-law Roger Miller and Ken Meyer; and granddaughter Kwyn Book.
She left this world better than she found it as both a believer in Christ and mother to a legacy that continues in her children, Joe (Amber) Book, PJ (Laura) Book, Lacey Book and Robert (Michelle) Book, and her 14 grandchildren: Aubrey, Bailey, Sally, Benjamin, Axsher, Samuel, Daniel, Harley Rae, Kit, Webb, Millie, Emily, Beatrice and Hawkens.