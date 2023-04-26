 Skip to main content
Lorraine Book

Lorraine Book

COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Lorraine S. (Cech) Book will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Columbus.

1956-2023

Lorraine Susan (Cech) Book went to her eternal rest on April 14, 2023, at the age of 66. She was born in Schuyler on Aug. 10, 1956, to Edward and Wilma (Kobza) Cech. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law RoseAnn and Bob Gall; brothers-in-law Roger Miller and Ken Meyer; and granddaughter Kwyn Book.

She left this world better than she found it as both a believer in Christ and mother to a legacy that continues in her children, Joe (Amber) Book, PJ (Laura) Book, Lacey Book and Robert (Michelle) Book, and her 14 grandchildren: Aubrey, Bailey, Sally, Benjamin, Axsher, Samuel, Daniel, Harley Rae, Kit, Webb, Millie, Emily, Beatrice and Hawkens.

Meade Sexton

NIOBRARA — Meade Sexton, 82, Niobrara, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Niobrara.

Tony Scudder

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.

David Raasch

STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton with the Rev. William Engebretsen officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Walter Petersen

TILDEN — Services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Donald Boyer

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Donald L. Boyer, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American…

Beverley Suhr-Kersten

NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” (Brooks) Suhr-Kersten, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Todd Lorenz

OMAHA — Services for Todd Lorenz, 42, of Omaha will be 10:30 Wednesday, April 26, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha with the Rev. Taylor Leffler officiating.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

