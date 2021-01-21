Lorraine Bloebaum

PIERCE — Private services for Lorraine M. (Koehler) Bloebaum, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church and continue an hour prior to services. Masks are required for the visitation and service.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her son’s residence in rural Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.