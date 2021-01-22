Lorraine Bloebaum

PIERCE — Private services for Lorraine M. (Koehler) Bloebaum, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church and continue an hour prior to services on Saturday. Masks are requested for the visitation and service.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Lorraine passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her son, Roger Koehler’s residence, in rural Pierce.
Lorraine Marie (Koehler) Bloebaum was born on Nov. 29, 1931, to August and Marie (Buettner) Klug in Madison. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison on Dec. 13, 1931. The family moved to Battle Creek, where she attended St. John’s Lutheran School and Church. She was confirmed on May 6, 1945, later attended high school in Battle Creek and graduated from Battle Creek High School on May 13, 1949.
After moving to Pierce, Lorraine married Marlin Koehler on Sept. 18, 1949, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. They farmed east of Pierce until he was called home on June 29, 1989. They were blessed with eight children: Karen Kay, Rodney Dean, Kathleen Rae, Lynette Ann, Roger Gene, Linda Marie, Michael Allen and Michele Lee.
Lorraine later married Seigfried “Bill” Bloebaum at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce on Aug. 7, 1993. They lived in Columbus until returning to Pierce in 2012. Bill passed away on April 25, 2015.
Lorraine enjoyed dancing, gardening, sewing and family vacations. Lorraine’s family was very important to her throughout her life, and she enjoyed mailing cards with special notes to her family for birthdays and anniversaries. She enjoyed those many family events that brought them all together. The events would range from baptisms, confirmations, graduations, weddings, etc., and the “Koehler Cooler Klassic” that was always held on July 4.
Each child, grandchild and great-grandchild held a special place in her heart.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Karen (Ivan) Koepke of Pierce, Rod Koehler of Omaha, Kathleen (Steve) Weinrich of Royal, Lynette (John) Wittenburg of LaCrosse, Wis., Roger (Virginia) Koehler of Pierce, Linda (Todd) Stonacek of Pierce, Mike Koehler of Norfolk and Michele (Gary) Ronspies of Pierce; 27 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; brothers August “Bud” Klug of Battle Creek, Melvin (Corlyn) Klug of Millard, Duane Klug of Papillion and Richard Klug of Norfolk; a sister, Marilyn (Lester) Scheffler of Albany, Ore.; sisters-in-law Joyce Klug of Battle Creek and Ardith Herbolsheimer of Pierce.
She was preceded in death by her first spouse, Marlin Koehler; second spouse, Bill Bloebaum; parents August and Marie; granddaughter Kristi Koepke; brother Virgil Klug; and sisters Bernice Reitz, Janette Klug and Carol Scheffler.
Organist will be Jill McElhose.