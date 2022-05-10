 Skip to main content
Lorna Warnke

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Lorna Warnke died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Country House Residence in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to St. Matthew Cemetery fund or to Tabitha Hospice.

1928-2022

Lorna M. Warnke was born Jan. 10, 1928, at Creston to John and Clara (Hellbusch) Becher. She was baptized Jan. 29, 1928, and confirmed on March 29, 1942, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. She received her elementary education at St. John’s parochial school and was a 1946 graduate of Columbus High School.

Lorna did secretarial work for five years in Nebraska and Florida.

On June 10, 1951, Lorna was united in marriage to Donald Warnke of Meadow Grove. She worked as a substitute postal clerk for 30 years, retiring in 1987. Until the last six years of her life, Lorna lived in Meadow Grove. She spent nearly a year at Prairie View Assisted Living in Tilden.

In December 2016, Lorna moved to Country House in Grand Island so she could be near family. Her family is very thankful for the wonderful care she received for over five years from Country House and more recently, Tabitha Hospice.

Lorna had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, knowing that heaven was her true home. She was active in St. Matthew Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Bible studies and taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School for many years. She served on the local library board for many years.

Lorna was well known for her baking, cooking and sewing skills. Her coffee cakes —of which she baked thousands in her lifetime — were always a hit wherever she took them. Her grandchildren always expected them when they came to visit.

Lorna is survived by three daughters, Diane (Dennis) Meier and Jan (Jim) Roberg of Grand Island, and Lori (Gary) Fleming of Emporia, Kan.; a son, Dan (Kris) Warnke of Wichita, Kan.; 12 grandchildren, Andrew (Nicole) Meier, Allison Meier, Derrick (Jackie) Meier, Tim (Julia) Wacker, Amy (Trent) Olson, Megan (Bryson) Ramsey, Katy Warnke, Nick (Andrea) Warnke, Abby Warnke, Aaron (Cali) Roberg, Hannah (Jake) Dobrovolny, and Seth (Lauren) Roberg; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald Warnke; a grandson, Nathaniel Warnke; three brothers, Arthur, Norvin and Leonard Becher; and a sister, Viola Berends.

Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.

