Lorna Fundum

NORFOLK — Services for Lorna C. Fundum, 94, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. She died Friday, Feb. 14, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary J. Loughrey, 93, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to service Tuesday a…
NORFOLK — Services for Emily A. Kieckhafer, 82, Norfolk will be: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
LYONS — Services for Charlotte M. (Nelson) Mulinix, 82, Decatur, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Wanda A. Beeks, 84, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Lund officiating. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
CLARKSON — Services for Thomas Brabec, 60, rural Clarkson, will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, with the Rev. Rodney Kneifl officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the ch…
The celebration of life for Roger L. Beed, formerly of Seymour, Ind., that was set to take place at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 on March 7 has been cancelled.
NORFOLK — Services for Emily A. Kieckhafer, 82, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Wanda A. Beeks, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.